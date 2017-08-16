TSEC to start production at new PV module plant in 1Q18

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Solar cell maker TSEC is constructing a PV module plant in southern Taiwan, looking to start production there in first-quarter 2018, according to company chairman Ellick Liao.

Occupying 47,412 square meters of land, the plant will have highly automated equipment with annual capacity of 500MWp in the first phase, and the automation will reduce production cost to levels lower than other Taiwan-based makers' and competitive with China-based ones, Liao noted.

The plant will use TSEC-produced mono-Si and poly-Si PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells) to make modules and TSEC has sufficient capacity of 850MWp for such cells, Liao indicated, adding a module made of 60 mono-Si or poly-Si PERCs will have power output of over 295W or over 280W respectively.

As demand for PV installation in the Taiwan market is taking off, the factory will initially target the domestic market, Liao noted. Depending on market demand, TSEC plans to expand the factory's capacity to 800MWp in third-quarter 2018 at the earliest

TSEC has already obtained many orders for the factory before production begins, Liao said.

TSEC originally planned to invite other Taiwan-based solar cell makers to set up a PV module factory on a joint venture basis, Liao noted. But considering it would be difficult to work out a deal, TSEC decided to construct its own factory as one of its business units, Liao indicated.

TSEC will issue 50 million new shares to fund the factory project in fourth-quarter 2017 and PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials will invest NT$199 million (US$6.56 million), Liao said.

TSEC recently set up a subsidiary for investing in and establishing PV power stations and rooftop systems in Taiwan. The subsidiary is competing for two projects: a PV power stations with installation capacity of 55MWp and another with 15MWp on a former salt farm in central Taiwan.

TSEC chairman Ellick Liao

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017