Motech PV module alliance plan faces challenges

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 25 September 2017]

Solar cell maker Motech Industries' plan to form an alliance running joint PV module production with other Taiwan-based PV firms has met with challenges as two potential members' boards of directors have decided against joining the group, according to industry sources.

The two uninterested firms are Solartech Energy and Tainergy Tech, the sources said. Instead of joining the alliance, Solartech, which has fully utilized its annual PV module production capacity of 120MWp, may expand the capacity, while Tainergy plans to set up completely automated PV module lines with annual capacity of 200-250MWp, the sources noted.

Other Taiwan-based solar cell makers are also showing interest in setting up their own automated PV module production lines, eyeing the domestic demand that is being shored up by government incentives for renewable energy, the sources indicated.