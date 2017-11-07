TSEC October revenues hit 16-month high

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Solar cell maker TSEC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$702 million (US$23.2 million) for October, the highest monthly level since July 2016 with increases of 32.32% sequentially and 20.34% on year.

The revenues grew due to increased shipments of PV modules made of high-efficiency cells, TSEC said. Due to strong domestic demand, TSEC has received PV module orders exceeding production capacity at its factory in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, and has had to outsource production.

TSEC is constructing a PV module factory in southern Taiwan, with production to kick off in first-quarter 2018. The company has annual production capacity of 800MWp for PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells), the largest among Taiwan-based solar cell makers. Its PERC output can support PV module production at the new plant.

TSEC posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.646 billion for January-October, deceasing 13.34% on year.