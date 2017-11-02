Mega Sunergy unveils shingled array PV modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

PV module maker Mega Sunergy has unveiled shingled array PV modules made of mono-Si or poly-Si solar cells, becoming the first Taiwan-based maker to offer such PV modules, according to the company.

Mega Sunergy divides every solar cell into five equal pieces and then arrays them closely with overlapping borders into modules, the company explained.

A PV module made of 60 poly-Si solar cells has power output of 270-275W and one made of 60 poly-Si PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells) generates power of 295-300W, Mega Sunergy said. In the same panel area, a shingled PV module of 68 poly-Si cells has power output of 315W and better resistance to hot spots, Mega Sunergy indicated. If made of mono-Si or poly-Si PERCs, shingled modules can generate power higher than 315W.

Mega Sunergy said it has obtained licensed use of patents concerning shingled array technology in the Taiwan market from an international company and has begun trial production of these PV modules.

Mega Sunergy has set up a PV module factory with annual production capacity of 300MWp in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, and will add another 100MWp shingled PV modules in 2018. Focusing on outsourced production of PV modules, Mega Sunergy has received pre-orders occupying over 50% of its production capacity in 2018.

Mega Sunergy has paid-in capital of NT$150 million (US$5.0 million) at present and for capacity expansion for shingled modules it will raise paid-in capital in 2018.

A Mega Sunergy shingled PV module made of poly-Si solar cells.

Photo: Nuying Huang, Digitimes, November 2017