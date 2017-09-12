Hsinchu setting up 4.5MWp rooftop PV systems at schools

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Hsinchu is setting up roof-top PV systems totaling 4.5MWp at nearly 30 city-run elementary and high schools, with 3.5MWp to be completed by year-end 2017 and the remaining in first-quarter 2018.

Formosa Sun Energy, a subsidiary EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor of solar cell maker TSEC, is responsible for setting up the systems after winning the project at an open bid, revealed the government of the northern Taiwan city.

The rooftop systems can generate electricity of about 5.0 million kWh a year, equivalent to annual carbon reuctions of 2,700 metric tons. The city government can obtain 20-year income of NT$84 million (US$2.8 million) by renting out the roofs.

The city government also plans to set up rooftop PV systems at its own buildings and at a municipal park.

Formosa Sun Energy has completed PV power stations and rooftop systems totaling 16MWp around Taiwan so far in 2017 and the installation capacity will increase to 20MWp by the end of the year. So far, the company has completed total PV installation capacity of 33MWp.

A rooftop PV system at an elementary school in Hsinchu.

Photo: Hsinchu City Government