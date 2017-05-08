TSEC, Tainergy see net losses for 1Q17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Solar cell maker TSEC has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$1.698 billion (US$55.9 million), gross margin of -8.87%, net operating loss of NT$150.3 million, net loss of NT$266.6 million and net loss per share of NT$0.62.

Fellow maker Tainergy Tech recorded consolidated revenues of NT$1.206 billion, gross margin of -13.66%, net operating loss of NT$246.8 million, net loss of NT$275.6 million and net loss per share of NT$0.77 for the first quarter of 2017.

Tainergy has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$400 million for April, growing 6.85% on month but dropping 44.78% on year, and those of NT$1.606 billion for January-April slipped 43.72% on year.