TSEC PV module plant almost complete
Nuying Huang,Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Solar cell maker TSEC on November 9 held a beam-raising ceremony for its PV module plant in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, marking the near-completion of its construction.

The plant occupies 4.63 hectares of land, half of which TSEC uses to construct a factory building with total floor space of 36,360 square meters in the first phase at investment of about NT$1.8 billion (US$59.6 million). The first-phase facility can house annual production capacity of 1.0GWp (1,000MWp) and TSEC will initially install 500MWp and expand it later gradually depending market demand.

TSEC plans to complete another factory building in the second phase in 2020, with total annual production capacity to reach 2.0GWp.

TSEC will begin installing production equipment at the first-phase factory building at the end of 2017, with volume production to kick off in March 2018.

TSEC will utilize 70% of the initial capacity to produce PV modules using in-house produced PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells) for own-brand sale in Taiwan, the US, Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia via overseas subsidiaries. The remaining 30% of the capacity will be reserved for outsourced production.

TSEC chairman Ellick Liao (third from right) at a beam-rasing ceremony

Photo: TSEC

