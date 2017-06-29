TSEC scraps JV plan for new PV module plant

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Solar cell maker TSEC has decided to cancel a plan to establish a joint venture to manage a new PV module factory in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, and instead will set up a PV module business unit within the company.

The original plan would see TSEC hold a 30% stake in the joint venture and PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials hold a 19.9% stake.

Construction on the Pingtung PV module plant, with initial annual production capacity of 500MWp, already started in April 2017. It will be completed by the end of the year and begin production in 2018.

Because of monetary needs to run the new plant on its own, TSEC on June 28 decided to raise additional paid-in capital by issuing 50 million new shares.