Taiwan PV Module Manufacturing to set up factory in STSP

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

The Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) administration has approved an application by Taiwan PV Module Manufacturing (TPVMM) for investment of NT$300 million (US$9.9 million) to set up a PV module assembly factory in the science park.

TPVMM will use PVB (polyvinyl butyral) resin instead of EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate), a material adopted by most PV module makers, to array solar cells between two glass sheets (front and back sides) into bifacial PV modules which feature double-side power generation, better durability, safety and resistance to impact.

TPVMM will produce half-cut PV modules where every solar cell is halved and connected to reduce electric resistance. It also makes modules where solar cells are closely arrayed for seamless connection with overlapping borders to reduce space occupied by the cells. The latter can also decrease electric resistance to hike power generation efficiency.

So far in 2017, STSP has attracted extra investment of NT$336.287 billion from 16 companies.