TSEC starts construction of PV module factory in southern Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Pingtung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker TSEC on April 10 held a groundbreaking ceremony for a joint-venture PV module factory located in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, with initial annual production capacity of 500MWp to be completed at the end of 2017 and come into operation in the first quarter of 2018, according to company chairman Ellick Liao.

TSEC holds a 30% stake in the factory and PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials holds a 19.9% stake. Annual production capacity at the factory is planned to be expanded to 2GWp eventually.

As the Taiwan government is boosting PV power generation with a target cumulative total installation capacity of 20GWp in 2025, there will be domestic demand for total installation capacity of 2GWp a year until 2025. The factory will initially target the domestic market, Liao said.

Giga Solar Materials plans to invest in setting up PV power-generating stations and distributed PV systems with total installation capacity of 100MWp in 2017 and 2018 each, with 50% and 70% respectively in Taiwan and the remaining abroad, company chairman Jimmy Chen said. This is a main reason for investment in the factory, Chen noted.

Taiwan's PV supply chain is characterized by a weak upstream and downstream, i.e., polysilicon and PV modules respectively, and relatively strong midstream with total annual production capacity of 5.0GWp for solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers and that of 13.0GWp for solar cells, according to solar cell maker Motech Industries chairman Chang Peng-heng, who is also president of the Taiwan Photovoltaic Industry Association. As domestic PV demand is taking off, it is necessary to set up large local PV module production capacities to meet the domestic demand as well as facilitate development of midstream supply chain makers, Chang indicated.