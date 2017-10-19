TSEC to produce half-cut PV modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Solar cell maker TSEC will produce half-cut PV modules at its new factory located in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, with every cell halved and then closely connected to reduce electric resistance, according to company chairman Ellick Liao.

TSEC is constructing the factory and will install highly automated manufacturing equipment with annual capacity of 500MWp in the first phase in December and kick off production in late March 2018, Liao said. The production capacity will be expanded to 850MWp in the second phase depending the domestic demand, Liao indicated.

The factory will also produce shingle PV modules where solar cells are closely arrayed with borders overlapped (like roof shingles) to reduce space occupied by the cells, Liao noted.

All PV modules will be made of internally-produced high-efficiency PERCs (passivated emitter and rear cells), for which TSEC currently has annual production capacity of 850MWp.

TSEC aims to ship PV modules to clients in Taiwan or to harbors for exports within seven days of receiving orders: three days for producing solar cells, two days for assembling the PV modules and two days for transportation, Liao indicated.

TSEC will cooperate with the Pingtung government to introduce investment to set up PV power stations with installation capacity totaling 1,000MWp in the county in 2-3 years, Liao said.

While some market researchers have estimated total PV installation worldwide at 90-100GWp in 2017, TSEC expects it to reach 73.6GWp, based on its own sales data, Liao noted.

For solar cells, only high-efficiency models have room for profitability, Liao indicated. High-efficiency solar cells are mainly used in model PV power stations in China as well as the US, Japan and Europe, while emerging markets such as India prefer inexpensive solar cells with low energy conversion rates, Liao indicated.

TSEC chairman Ellick Liao.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017