Taiwan solar cell makers ask for government help
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Taiwan's solar cell makers facing the grim prospect of being forced out of the market hope the government can help consolidate the local industry to revie its competitiveness, according to industry sources.

If the Taiwan government does not take action to help them, many of the local solar cell makers will go out of business or leave Taiwan in three years, the sources claimed.

Listed Taiwan-based solar cell makers, mainly Motech Industries, Gintech Energy, Neo Solar Power, Sino-American Silicon Products, Solartech Energy, TSEC, Tainergy Tech and E-Ton Solar Tech, suffered combined net losses of NT$4 billion (US$123 million) in 2015, over NT$10 billion in 2016 and nearly NT$5 billion in first-quarter 2017.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers have seen improved business recently, but the improvement may not last long, with the long-term prospect remaining grim, the sources said.

The US International Trade Commission started global safeguards investigation of imported solar cells and PV modules under Section 201 of the 1974 Trade Act has triggered a sharp increase in demand due to concerns about price hikes, the sources said. Orders from China and Europe have also increased significantly, the sources noted.

As a result, Taiwan-based solar cell makers' business has generally improved since early second-quarter 2017. But Taiwan's solar cell makers are likely to see demand drop in fourth-quarter 2017, the sources indicated.

Taiwan makers' woes are basically rooted in insufficient in-house PV module production capacities to absorb the solar cells they produce, the sources explained. Therefore, they have to heavily rely on orders from China-based PV module makers, which may account for over 80% of their overall orders, the sources noted.

As first-tier China-based PV module makers have set up solar cell production lines in Southeast Asia for own use there to avoid anti-trust tariffs imposed by the US and EU, their orders placed with Taiwan-based solar cell makers are decreasing, the sources indicated.

