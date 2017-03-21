TSEC to set up 3.5MWp rooftop PV system in northern Taiwan, says paper

EDN, March 21; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 March 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker TSEC has indicated that Forsun Energy, its subsidiary engaged in PV power generation EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) and operation, has won an open bid to set up a PV system with installation capacity of 3.5MWp on local government buildings in northern Taiwan, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

So far in 2017, Forsun Energy has won open bids to set up rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of more than 10MWp, TSEC noted. Forsun Energy is expected to exceed cumulative PV installation capacity of 35MWp in PV system projects at the end of 2017, TSEC indicated.