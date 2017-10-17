TSEC signs MoU for southern Taiwan PV projects

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Solar cell maker TSEC has signed an MoU with the government of Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, to help solicit investment of NT$50 billion (US$1.65 billion) to set up PV power stations totaling 1,000MWp in the county.

TSEC is constructing a highly automated PV module factory in the county, with annual production capacity of 550-800MWp in the first phase. The annual capacity is planned to expand to 2,000MWp in total in the second phase.

Of the factory's production capacity, 70% will focus on production of own-brand PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) modules for domestic supply and exports to the US, Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia, while the remaining 30% will be OEM production.

TSEC chairman Ellick Liao (left) and Pingtung County chief Pan Men-an (center).

Photo: TSEC