TSEC expanding PERC solar cell capacity

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Solar cell maker TSEC is expanding production capacity for PERC models at its factory in northern Taiwan, with annual capacity to increase from 450MWp at present to 850MWp in August 2017, according to company chairman Ellick Liao.

Only high-efficiency solar cells, especially PERC models, are profitable and this is TSEC's motivation of capacity expansion, Liao said.

Of the 850MWp annual capacity, two-thirds will be for PERC monocrystalline cells and one-third for PERC poly-Si models, with the former being slightly more profitable than the latter, Liao noted.

For the PERC capacity expansion, TSEC has obtained a syndicated loan of NT$1 billion (US$33.1 million), of which NT$500 million will be used for the present project of expanding annual capacity to 850MWp. The remaining NT$500 million will be reserved for future expansion.

TSEC is setting up a PV module factory in southern Taiwan, with initial annual production capacity of 500MWp to come into operation in the first quarter of 2018. As the establishment of the factory will cost a total of NT$1.8 billion, TSEC has obtained loans of NT$1.2 billion and plans to raise additional paid-in capital of NT$700 million through issuing new shares.

After the PV module factory is completed, TSEC will shift module production lines from the solar cell factory in northern Taiwan to the former and will use the vacant space to set up additional annual production capacity of 350MWp for PERC, with completion scheduled for the end of second-quarter 2018.

TSEC chairman Ellick Liao

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, June 2017