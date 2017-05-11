Chunghwa Telecom sees slight revenue increase in April

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom saw its revenues grow 0.3% on year to NT$18.55 billion (US$613.11 million) in April, while net profits increased 0.7% to NT$3.8 billion. EPS for the month stood at NT$0.49.

For the first four months of 2017, revenues declined 3.1% on year to NT$73.09 billion, and net profits dropped 13.3% on year to NT$13.39 billion. EPS stood at NT$1.73 for the four-month period.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Mobile reported revenues of NT$9.02 billion, net profits of NT$1.29 billion and an EPS of NT$0.47 for April. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$37.86 billion, with a net profit of NT$5.25 billion and an EPS of NT$1.93.

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) saw its net profits grow 11.4% on year to NT$983 million in April. Revenues for the month reached NT$7.024 billion, while EPS stood at NT$0.3.

Year-to-date, FET had combined revenues of NT$29.685 billion, net profits of NT$3.819 billion and an EPS of NT$1.17.