Taiwan market: FET to enhance IoT deployment

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 June 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) will strengthen its deployment in the IoT segment to lay down the foundations for its next phase of sustained growth, leveraging the forthcoming 5G technology and related applications, according to company president Yvonne Li.

Judging from the use of smartphones as the main connected devices currently, the number of connected devices is expected to grow by 10 fold by 2020, and the related IoT applications will come with a greater diversity, said Li, noting that FET will focus on smart home, IoV (Internet of Vehicles) and smart city applications.

The company also aims to ramp up the total number of its telecom and application service subscribers to 20 million by 2020, up from 9.44 million currently, Li stated. The application services include mobile wallet, video services, e-commerce and IoT.

FET also plans to open its NB-IoT (Narrow Band-IoT) networks for large-scale traffic applications such as smart parking in cooperation with government agencies in the second half of 2017, according to Philip Tseng, executive vice president of FET's enterprise and carrier business unit.

FET is not just eyeing to increase its market share in the IoT segment but also to capture the business opportunities associated with Big Data analysis applications, Tseng said.

FET president Vyonne Li

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017