Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:20 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan market: FET to enhance IoT deployment
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 June 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) will strengthen its deployment in the IoT segment to lay down the foundations for its next phase of sustained growth, leveraging the forthcoming 5G technology and related applications, according to company president Yvonne Li.

Judging from the use of smartphones as the main connected devices currently, the number of connected devices is expected to grow by 10 fold by 2020, and the related IoT applications will come with a greater diversity, said Li, noting that FET will focus on smart home, IoV (Internet of Vehicles) and smart city applications.

The company also aims to ramp up the total number of its telecom and application service subscribers to 20 million by 2020, up from 9.44 million currently, Li stated. The application services include mobile wallet, video services, e-commerce and IoT.

FET also plans to open its NB-IoT (Narrow Band-IoT) networks for large-scale traffic applications such as smart parking in cooperation with government agencies in the second half of 2017, according to Philip Tseng, executive vice president of FET's enterprise and carrier business unit.

FET is not just eyeing to increase its market share in the IoT segment but also to capture the business opportunities associated with Big Data analysis applications, Tseng said.

FET president yvonne Li

FET president Vyonne Li
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017

Realtime news

  • Trend Micro sets up venture capital fund

    IT + CE | 1h 42min ago

  • China smartphone vendors ramping orders at IC firms

    Before Going to Press | 1min ago

  • Genius Electronic Optical shareholders decide not to deal out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 28min ago

  • Strong RF chip demand to buoy supplier 2017 revenues

    Before Going to Press | 49min ago

  • Panel makers and related component suppliers gearing up for robust demand for 18:9 smartphone displays

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

  • Taiwan to invest over NT$200 billion in AI and digital infrastructure

    Before Going to Press | 1h 21min ago

  • Global solar glass market in 2017 valued at US$4.38 billion, says MarketsandMarkets

    Before Going to Press | 1h 35min ago

  • 126 million smart wearable devices to ship globally in 2017, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 2h 23min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link