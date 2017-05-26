Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 20:38 (GMT+8)
FET cooperates with Ericsson to trial NB-IoT in smart parking
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 May 2017]

Mobile telecom carrier Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has set up an experimental NB-IoT (narrow band Internet of Things) station at a 5G laboratory established through cooperation with Ericsson to jointly undertake trial application of the IoT technology on 700MHz frequency band units to smart parking in basement garages, according to FET.

With each parking space installed with a wireless sensor, car drivers can use smartphone-based guiding app to quickly find vacant parking spaces, FET said. Such a NB-IoT smart parking systems entail lower costs than conventional wired detection systems used to guide parking and are easy to set up and maintain, FET noted.

In addition, FET has cooperated with Information and Communications Research Laboratories under government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute to undertake trial use of a smart power meter solution based on NB-IoT technology. For smart power meters located in areas where signal transmission is difficult, NB-IoT networks can enable data communications.

FET adopts NB-IoT and LTE Cat (category)-M1 technologies for IoT application. FET will undertake software upgrading of its 4.5G networks in preparation for setting up NFV (network function virtualization)- and network slicing-architecture NB-IoT networks beginning the third quarter of 2017.

In line with setting up NB-IoT networks, FET has partnered with local networking/communication device makers, such as Alpha Networks, and international enterprises, such as Switzerland-based IC design house u-blox, to set up an NB-IoT ecosystem.

