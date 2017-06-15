Taiwan Mobile expects growth momentum to continue

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Taiwan Mobile aims to maintain its growth momentum by focusing on a number of key aspects, including network coverage, digital convergence, content development, online/offline channels and cloud services leveraging its well-established 4G business, according to company chairman Daniel Tsai.

Taiwan Mobile has outperformed peer companies to record the highest EPS over the past five years leveraging its expanding 4G business, Tsai said.

For content development, Taiwan Mobile is currently in talks with a number of film studios and brokerage houses in Hollywood for cooperation, including film production, Tsai said.

Industry sources also indicated that Taiwan Mobile is likely to initiate a heavy investment project in cooperation with a major film studio soon.

Earlier, the company's board of directors approved an investment project to commit an equity investment of US$21.01 million into Grand Academy Investment, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Mobile is looking for further cooperation with Foxconn Electronics, Tsai said. Taiwan Mobile is currently cooperating with Foxconn to promote O2O business.

Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, June 2017