Taiwan market: FET launches position tracking service

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has launched a position tracking service, dubbed BoBee, targeting the elderly, dementia and children groups as well as the pet market.

The tracking service utilizes dual positioning functionality available within FET's 4G networks and GPS technology, the company said.

Using a 4G-enabled tracking device, which is identical in name as its service, users can track the position of a missing object by activating built-in apps or GPS functionality of the device.

FET aims to solicit a total of 100,000 subscribers for its new tracking service by the end of 2017.

The company stated that the tracking service is just the beginning of its digital or IoT services, indicating it will add more services and technologies to its existing tracking service later.

While demonstrating its tracking technology and service at the recently concluded MWC 2017 Shanghai, a number of telecom operators, notably those from Southeast Asia, have shown strong interest to introduce the service into their individual markets, according to FET president Yvonne Li.

FET plans to market its tracking service in packaged deals to overseas markets and expected to see some concrete results in the second half of 2017, Li said.

In Taiwan, the Bobee tracking device will be available at NT$3,490 (US$115) plus a service charge of NT$150 a month.

Meanwhile, FET will continue building up its NB-IoT networks through 2018 and plans to commence related IoT application services through the networks in the second quarter of 2018, Li revealed.

FET president Yvonne Li

Photo: Micheal Lee, Digitimes, July 2017