Chunghwa Telecom signs cooperation pact with Cisco

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cisco Systems calling for cooperation in the fields of new network technology, information security, data center, IoT and smart city applications.

The Taiwan-based CHT has been cooperating with Cisco in the development of SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV (network function virtualization) technologies and related applications for the past two years, according to sources at CHT.

A further deepening of collaboration between the two companies could create new business models to accelerate the development of IoT and smart city applications in Taiwan, CHT said.

CHT looks to develop IoT and smart city applications.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017