Qualcomm, Win Semi reportedly to team up for 5G mobile infrastructure

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Qualcomm has recently approached GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors to cooperate in an infrastructure project for 5G mobile networks, according to market sources.

Before 5G becomes commercialized, infrastructure pre-development work is set to kick off in 2018-2019, the sources indicated. The general consensus is that 5G networks will be commercialized in 2020.

In response, Win Semi expressed optimism about the company's long-term growth driven by the arrival of 5G mobile networks. Win Semi did not comment on its potential partnership with Qualcomm in the 5G network infrastructure sector.

Win Semi chairman Dennis Chen was quoted in previous reports saying the company's business will enter another high-growth phase after 2018, when 5G mobile infrastructure kicks off.

In addition to Win Semi, other compound semiconductor-related suppliers are expected to be the beneficiaries of the mobile industry's transition to 5G, the sources said.

Smartphone-use power amplifiers remain Win Semi's major target application. The company has also stepped into the optical communications field, adding new foundry services for a variety of complex laser and photodiode designs for 2.5G, 10G and 25G data rates. Sales generated from the optical communications sector have promising potential growth.