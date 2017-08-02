Taipei, Thursday, August 3, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Qualcomm, Win Semi reportedly to team up for 5G mobile infrastructure
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Qualcomm has recently approached GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors to cooperate in an infrastructure project for 5G mobile networks, according to market sources.

Before 5G becomes commercialized, infrastructure pre-development work is set to kick off in 2018-2019, the sources indicated. The general consensus is that 5G networks will be commercialized in 2020.

In response, Win Semi expressed optimism about the company's long-term growth driven by the arrival of 5G mobile networks. Win Semi did not comment on its potential partnership with Qualcomm in the 5G network infrastructure sector.

Win Semi chairman Dennis Chen was quoted in previous reports saying the company's business will enter another high-growth phase after 2018, when 5G mobile infrastructure kicks off.

In addition to Win Semi, other compound semiconductor-related suppliers are expected to be the beneficiaries of the mobile industry's transition to 5G, the sources said.

Smartphone-use power amplifiers remain Win Semi's major target application. The company has also stepped into the optical communications field, adding new foundry services for a variety of complex laser and photodiode designs for 2.5G, 10G and 25G data rates. Sales generated from the optical communications sector have promising potential growth.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link