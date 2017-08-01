Win Semi expects to post 10-15% revenue growth in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors expects to post revenue growth of 10-15% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017 with gross margin outperforming the 37.2% recorded in the second quarter.

Win Semi reported revenues for the second quarter climbed to a record high of NT$3.82 billion (US$126.5 million). Gross margin grew 3.5pp on quarter to 37.2%, while operating margin increased 3.8pp to 26.1%.

Win Semi generated operating profits of NT$995 million in the second quarter of 2017, up 36% sequentially but down 4% on year. The company collected NT$727 million in net profits, which represented increases of 47% on quarter and 3% from a year earlier. EPS for the second quarter came to NT$1.85, compared with NT$1.23 in the prior quarter.

"For the second quarter of 2017, as we expected, customers were active in inventory builds given the increasing demand for the smartphone market," Win Semi said in a statement. The company also credited its gross margin improvement to rising fab utilization rates. Gross margins were impacted by its active capacity expansion in 2016, the company added.

Win Semi's revenues for the first half of 2017 came to NT$7.09 billion, rising 3.5% from a year ago. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$3.08, higher than the NT$2.60 generated during the same period in 2016.

"Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2017, we expect the stronger season for the smartphone market in the second quarter will continue into the third quarter, and optical device will start to contribute revenue month-by-month," Win Semi noted.