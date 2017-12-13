Win Semi to buy HBT production equipment from Avago

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

GaAs foundry house Win Semiconductors has signed a MoU to purchase a batch of HBT (heterojunction bipolar transistor) production equipment from its strategic partner Avago Technologies General IP for US$37 million.

Win Semi has been an OEM HBT supplier for Avago, taking up 50% of its HBT orders previously. Following the equipment deal, Avago is expected to outsource nearly 100% of HBT products to Win Semi, according to industry sources.

The purchase deal comes after Win Semi announced on December 8 that it will sell 20 million shares to Avago for NT$5.54 billion (US$184.54 million) or NT$277 per share through a private placement.

The share sale will make Avago a strategic investor owning a 4% stake in Win Semi and will strengthen ties between the two companies, according to sources at Win Semi.

Since Avago has been enhancing its deployments in the 5G and optical telecommunication sector, the partnership will also help Win Semi expand its related businesses in these two fields, said Win Semi chairman Chen Chin-tsai.

In addition to strengthening its ties with Avago, Win Semi also announced that it plans to buy a batch of new equipment from MOCVD (metal organic chemical vapor deposition) system supplier Veeco Instruments for NT$528 million (US$17.59 million) to ramp up its capacity and further enhance its competitiveness.