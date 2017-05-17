Win Semi expands GaAs wafer manufacturing capacity by more than 20%

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Win Semiconductors, the world’s largest pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, has completed phase 2 expansion at its newest wafer fab, Fab C. This operation is now fitted with state-of-the-art cleanroom, efficient process lines and advanced equipment for GaAs MMIC production, epitaxial growth of compound semiconductors, as well as fabrication and test of optical devices.

Serving customers in mobile PA, Wi-Fi, wireless infrastructure and optical markets, Win Semi provides a broad portfolio of heterojunction bipolar transistor (HBT), pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor (pHEMT), integrated BiHEMT technology solutions and optical devices. Win Semi's manufacturing services can support most any application from 50MHz to 150GHz and through light-wave.

"In response to increasing demand across all market segments, we continue to add manufacturing capacity at our third wafer fab located in Guishan,Taoyuan City, Taiwan. Known as Fab C, the facility now supports mass production of a wide range of compound semiconductor technologies. When fully built out, the 706,000-square feet facility will more than double our capacity,” said Kyle Chen, senior VP and COO of Win Semi.