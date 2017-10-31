Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Win Semi profits soar in 3Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors saw its net profits hike 60% sequentially and 16% on year to NT$1.16 billion (US$38.6 million) in the third quarter of 2017 with EPS reaching NT$2.93.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$2.388 billion, down 6% from a year earlier. EPS for the nine-month period stood at NT$6.02.

The company expects its revenues to grow 10-14% sequentially in the fourth quarter, driven in part by increasing demand for its VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) devices, which are being shipped to Lumentum for production 3D sensors for iPhone devices.

The company's third-quarter revenues came to NT$4.404 billion, up 15% on quarter and 24% on year.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter will stay at a comparable high level of 37.8% as that recorded a quarter earlier.

Sales for mobile phone applications accounted for 40-45% of Win Semi's total revenues in the third quarter; those shipped to the Wi-Fi segment dropped to 30-35%; those for the infrastructure applications stood at 15-20%; and VCSEL and other optical components climbed to 10% from the 3% previously.

Win Semi also expects its capacity utilization rate to reach 100% in the fourth quarter compared to 95% a quarter earlier and 90% for the first three quarters of the year.

Capex already reached NT$2.5 billion in the first nine months of 2017 and is expected to total NT$3-4 billion by year-end, according to company sources, who added that capex will continue to increase in 2018 mainly for capacity ramps.

Realtime news

  • China market: Hua Hong Semi, SinoMCU ready to produce 95nm MCUs

    Before Going to Press | 10h 11min ago

  • LandMark Optoelectronics reports profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 10h 55min ago

  • Advantech to acquire WinMate shares via private placement

    Before Going to Press | 10h 57min ago

  • Coretronic to see BLU shipments decline in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 13min ago

  • China top-4 vendors to ship over 400 million handsets in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 11h 14min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global notebook shipments decline in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 14min ago

  • Cloud server provider Wiwynn to debut on stock market

    Before Going to Press | 11h 19min ago

  • Semi equipment maker E&R Engineering to swing back to profit in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 11h 20min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link