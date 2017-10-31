Win Semi profits soar in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors saw its net profits hike 60% sequentially and 16% on year to NT$1.16 billion (US$38.6 million) in the third quarter of 2017 with EPS reaching NT$2.93.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$2.388 billion, down 6% from a year earlier. EPS for the nine-month period stood at NT$6.02.

The company expects its revenues to grow 10-14% sequentially in the fourth quarter, driven in part by increasing demand for its VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) devices, which are being shipped to Lumentum for production 3D sensors for iPhone devices.

The company's third-quarter revenues came to NT$4.404 billion, up 15% on quarter and 24% on year.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter will stay at a comparable high level of 37.8% as that recorded a quarter earlier.

Sales for mobile phone applications accounted for 40-45% of Win Semi's total revenues in the third quarter; those shipped to the Wi-Fi segment dropped to 30-35%; those for the infrastructure applications stood at 15-20%; and VCSEL and other optical components climbed to 10% from the 3% previously.

Win Semi also expects its capacity utilization rate to reach 100% in the fourth quarter compared to 95% a quarter earlier and 90% for the first three quarters of the year.

Capex already reached NT$2.5 billion in the first nine months of 2017 and is expected to total NT$3-4 billion by year-end, according to company sources, who added that capex will continue to increase in 2018 mainly for capacity ramps.