Win Semi reportedly obtains orders for Qualcomm GaAs devices

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Qualcomm has contracted Taiwan-based Win Semiconductors to manufacture its recently-announced GaAs power amplifier and RF solutions, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Orders for Qualcomm's GaAs components are expected to drive Win Semi's revenue and profit growth in 2017, the report quoted market watchers as saying.

In other news, Win Semi has reported consolidated revenues of about NT$1 billion (US$32.5 million) for February 2017, down 7.3% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through February decreased 3.9% from a year ago to NT$2.09 billion.

Win Semi saw its 2016 revenues climb to a record high of NT$13.62 billion, while net profits also hit an all-time high of NT$3.1 billion. EPS for the year came to a record NT$7.60.