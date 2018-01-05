Win Semi 4Q17 results higher than expected

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

GaAs foundry house Win Semiconductors has reported better-than-expected sales for fourth-quarter 2018 as well as the entire year of 2017, buoyed by increased shipments of VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) components to Lumentum Holdings for production of 3D sensing modules.

The company's December revenues reached NT$1.936 billion (US$65.59 million), up 2.58% on month and 79.58% on year. Fourth-quarter revenues were up 26.9% sequentially and 73.69% on year to NT$5.577 billion.

For all of 2017, revenues amounted to NT$17.058 billion, increasing 25.38% from the previous year.

Looking forward, shipments of VCSEL components are set to expand significantly in 2018 as more smartphone vendors are set to launch new models with 3D sensors. Besides, the shipment base in 2017 was also relatively low, according to industry sources.

In general, most GaAs foundry houses are optimistic about their business prospects for the period from 2018-2020 due to increasing adoption of GaAs-based chips in IoT devices, automobile electronics, smartphones and 5G base stations, said the sources.