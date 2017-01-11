Win Semi posts record 2016 revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors' revenues for 2016 hit a record high of NT$13.61 billion (US$425.9 million), and net profits for the first three quarters of the year already exceeded those for all of 2015.

Win Semi has reported December consolidated revenues decreased by a slight 1% sequentially to NT$1.08 billon. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 came to NT$3.21 billion, down 9.5% on quarter.

Despite lower revenues for December and the fourth quarter, Win Semi saw its 2016 revenues increase 13.2% on year to a record NT$13.605 billion.

Win Semi is set to report record net profits for 2016, market observers believe. The company had record net profits of about NT$1 billion in the third quarter of 2016, with EPS reaching NT$2.14. EPS for the first three quarters of 2016 arrived at NT$4.62, already outpacing the NT$3.97 reported for all of 2015.

Revenues generated from the optical communications field are expected to be key driving Win Semi's revenue growth in 2017, according to industry sources. The company entered production for optical devices at the end of 2016 with monthly production capacity estimated at 5,000 wafers, the sources said.

Earlier in 2016, Win Semi entered the high data rate optical device market by adding optical device production capabilities to its broad gallium arsenide and gallium nitride technology portfolio. Win Semi indicated the new foundry services provide "flexible, large-scale manufacturing of a variety of complex laser and photodiode designs for 2.5G, 10G and 25G data rates."