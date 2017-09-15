Taipei, Saturday, September 16, 2017 11:36 (GMT+8)
Taiwan to develop essential IPs for 5G
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

The Taiwan government will collaborate with domestic companies, industrial associations and institutional organizations to develop and secure more essential IPs to safeguard the development of the local 5G industry, according to economics minister Shen Jong-chin.

The ministry will support the Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards (TAICS) to actively participate in international standard setting organizations such as 3GPP, IEEE and ITU-R to involve itself with standard setting processes so that it can help accelerate the development of related 5G IP products in Taiwan, Shen said on the sidelines of a 5G summit meeting held in Taipei recently.

Another focus of the government strategy is to foster the development of end-to-end system integration solutions, which include chips, small cells, virtual networks and smart applications, Shen added.

A number of government organizations, including Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Institute for Information Industry (III) and National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology will also join forces with TAICS and local companies such as MediaTek, Sercomm, Gemtech Technology, Accton Technology, and Quanta Computer to develop related solutions and applications.

The economics ministry will earmark NT$800-1,000 million (US$26.59-33.23 million) a year during the period from 2016-2020 for 5G development aiming to establish a comprehensive 5G industry chain on the island and help Taiwan-based IC design houses secure a leading market position in the IoT sector, Shen revealed.

