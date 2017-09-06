Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:59 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
Win Semi August revenues increase
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.42 billion (US$47.2 million) for August 2017, up 17.4% on year and 3.6% sequentially.

Win Semi's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$9.87 billion, rising 6.4% on year.

Win Semi expects to post revenue growth of 10-15% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017 with gross margin outperforming the 37.2% recorded in the second quarter. The company saw its second-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$3.82 billion with gross margin growing 3.5pp on quarter to 37.2%.

Win Semi provides foundry services for GaAs components used mainly in smartphones. Leading GaAs PA suppliers including Broadcom (formerly Avago) and Skyworks, and China-based RDA Microelectronics are reportedly among Win Semi's major clients.

In related news, epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$166 million for August 2017, up 2.8% on year. Revenues totaled NT$1.38 billion for the first eight months of 2017, down 14.4% on year.

Win Semi is reportedly among VPEC's major clients.

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), which competes with Win Semi in the GaAs foundry market, has reported revenues for August 2017 increased about 2% from a year ago and 0.9% sequentially to NT$129 million. AWSC's cumulative 2017 revenues through August came to NT$1.17 billion, down 34.2% on year.

AWSC, VPEC and Win Semi: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)

AWSC, VPEC and Win Semi: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)

Month

VPEC

Win

AWSC

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Aug-17

166

2.8%

1,418

17.4%

129

2%

Jul-17

159

(2.9%)

1,369

11.4%

128

1.4%

Jun-17

188

14.8%

1,293

6.3%

156

(22.6%)

May-17

192

(24%)

1,271

5.3%

162

(35.9%)

Apr-17

183

(12.2%)

1,252

10.2%

158

(37.1%)

Mar-17

198

(21.8%)

1,182

6%

155

(37.3%)

Feb-17

137

(27.1%)

1,005

(7.3%)

148

(37.6%)

Jan-17

158

(28.8%)

1,084

(0.5%)

139

(59.5%)

Dec-16

125

(51.1%)

1,078

(0.7%)

139

(63.4%)

Nov-16

146

(27.2%)

1,089

2.4%

119

(68.6%)

Oct-16

164

(5.7%)

1,044

(0.4%)

113

(67.9%)

Sep-16

134

(28.2%)

1,111

7.6%

117

(71.2%)

Aug-16

161

(16.2%)

1,208

24.2%

127

(68.9%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

Realtime news

  • MediaTek August revenues climb to 9-month high

    Before Going to Press | 42min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link