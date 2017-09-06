Win Semi August revenues increase

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.42 billion (US$47.2 million) for August 2017, up 17.4% on year and 3.6% sequentially.

Win Semi's cumulative 2017 revenues through August totaled NT$9.87 billion, rising 6.4% on year.

Win Semi expects to post revenue growth of 10-15% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017 with gross margin outperforming the 37.2% recorded in the second quarter. The company saw its second-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$3.82 billion with gross margin growing 3.5pp on quarter to 37.2%.

Win Semi provides foundry services for GaAs components used mainly in smartphones. Leading GaAs PA suppliers including Broadcom (formerly Avago) and Skyworks, and China-based RDA Microelectronics are reportedly among Win Semi's major clients.

In related news, epi-wafer supplier Visual Photonics Epitaxy Company (VPEC) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$166 million for August 2017, up 2.8% on year. Revenues totaled NT$1.38 billion for the first eight months of 2017, down 14.4% on year.

Win Semi is reportedly among VPEC's major clients.

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC), which competes with Win Semi in the GaAs foundry market, has reported revenues for August 2017 increased about 2% from a year ago and 0.9% sequentially to NT$129 million. AWSC's cumulative 2017 revenues through August came to NT$1.17 billion, down 34.2% on year.

AWSC, VPEC and Win Semi: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m) Month VPEC Win AWSC Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Aug-17 166 2.8% 1,418 17.4% 129 2% Jul-17 159 (2.9%) 1,369 11.4% 128 1.4% Jun-17 188 14.8% 1,293 6.3% 156 (22.6%) May-17 192 (24%) 1,271 5.3% 162 (35.9%) Apr-17 183 (12.2%) 1,252 10.2% 158 (37.1%) Mar-17 198 (21.8%) 1,182 6% 155 (37.3%) Feb-17 137 (27.1%) 1,005 (7.3%) 148 (37.6%) Jan-17 158 (28.8%) 1,084 (0.5%) 139 (59.5%) Dec-16 125 (51.1%) 1,078 (0.7%) 139 (63.4%) Nov-16 146 (27.2%) 1,089 2.4% 119 (68.6%) Oct-16 164 (5.7%) 1,044 (0.4%) 113 (67.9%) Sep-16 134 (28.2%) 1,111 7.6% 117 (71.2%) Aug-16 161 (16.2%) 1,208 24.2% 127 (68.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017