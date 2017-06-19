Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
Win Semi looks to 5G base station construction for 2018 growth
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

With 5G base station construction set to kick off in 2018, GaAs IC foundry Win Semiconductors expects its business to enter another high-growth phase, according to company chairman Dennis Chen.

In addition, upcoming rollouts of new smartphones are expected to buoy Win Semi's performance in the second half of 2017, said Chen.

Win Semi reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.27 billion (US$41.8 million) for May 2017, up 5.3% on year and hitting a record high. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$5.79 billion, rising 2.9% from a year earlier.

Win Semi expects to post revenue growth of 13-17% sequentially for the second quarter of 2017, with a higher gross margin. The company credited its positive outlook to the increase in market demand and inventory build-up of the smartphone supply chain.

Win Semi's shareholders have approved the distribution of a NT$4.50 (US$0.15) cash dividend per share for 2016, when the company generated a record NT$6.04 in EPS.

In other news, Win Semi disclosed plans to raise funds by issuing up to 40 million common shares through private placement. The company said it is seeking partnership with potential strategic partners through the fundraising, which is scheduled to complete by the end of 2017.

