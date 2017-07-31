Taiwan market: Samsung braces for strong smartphone, monitor and slim TV sales

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics is expected to see sales of its smartphones, gaming monitors and ultra-thin TVs in the Taiwan market achieve significant results in 2017, buoyed by the introduction of new models with innovative technologies, according to sources in local retail channels.

The Galaxy S8 was the fastest selling model for pre-order sales among the Galaxy family in the local market, and is also currently the top-selling high-end Android-based smartphone, said the sources.

Samsung plans to release a new flagship model (the Galaxy Note 8) in the local market in September, which will further ramp up the vendor's share in the high-end segment, the sources added.

Additionally, Samsung has recently enhanced its portfolio for the entry-level to mid-tier segment by introducing its Galaxy J3 Pro with a price tag below NT$6,000 (US$198) unlocked.

For the monitor market, Samsung recently launched new 32-inch monitors with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 49-inch monitors with curved displays at a 32:9 aspect ratio. These models target mainly the gaming market, said the sources.

The company recently established a professional e-sports team, Samsung TTP Esports, to participate in the local e-sports market. By nurturing fans for its e-sports team, Samsung is expected to be able to attract new demand for its gaming monitors.

Meanwhile, having a complete lineup of TV products, including QLED, curved UHD and UHD models, Samsung is ready to compete with Sony for the top TV vendor title in the local market by year-end 2017, said the sources. Samsung ranked as the second largest TV vendor in the first quarter, trailing Sony.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017