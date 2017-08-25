Galaxy Note 8 to bring in new competition and impacts

Max Wang, New York; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

The newly released Galaxy Note 8 is expected to trigger a new wave of replacement demand for high-end smartphones, bringing in a new round of competition to the high-end market segment as well as new impacts to the global handset supply chain.

The Galaxy Note 8 comes with a number of innovative hardware and software features, highlighted by a 6.3-inch Quad HD AMOLED Infinity display, the largest screen ever used by the Note family products.

The growing popularity of smartphones with large display was probably the main reason for Samsung to adopt a 6.3-inch screen for the model, commented industry sources.

Smartphones with over 5.5-inch displays will account for 34% of global smartphone shipments in 2017 and further increase to 47% in 2020, noted the sources, citing data from market research firms.

Given that the Note-series phones have been pioneering in the use of large-size displays, the adoption of a near bezel-less18.5:9 all-screen display by the Galaxy Note 8 also reaffirms the current status of all-screen displays being the mainstream for the premium smartphone models, added the sources.

The Galaxy Note 8 also is the first Note-series model equipped with a dual 12-megapixel main camera. Since Apple's forthcoming premium model of its new iPhone devices is also reportedly to come with a dual-lens camera, more smartphone vendors are likely to follow suit, which will send demand of camera lenses and modules to a record high level, said the sources.

The Galaxy Note 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU and offers IP68 water and dust resistances, and support for wireless charging, NFC and USB Type-C connection.

Sales of the Galaxy Note 8 are likely to come higher than expected due to strong affinity of Note users, said the sources, who estimated that shipments of the Galaxy Note 8 are expected to surpass 10 million units.

Samsung shipped 79.2 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2017, accounting for 22.8% of global shipment. The vendor managed to ramp up shipments to 80 million for a 23.3% share in the second quarter.

Samsung shipped a total of over 311.4 million smartphones in 2016, according to IDC.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, August 2017