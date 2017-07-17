Samsung reportedly to accelerate development of 6nm process

Amanda Liang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics is preparing to revamp its technology roadmap for foundry process and aims to bring its 6nm process into volume production in the second half of 2019, according to media reports in Korea. Samsung originally planned to begin trial production on its 6nm process in 2019.

Samsung appeared to have lagged behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the development of 7nm process, and therefore it intends to accelerate the 6nm process so that it can compete effectively with TSMC for advanced chip orders to be released by Qualcomm and Apple in 2019, according to sources in Taiwan's semiconductor industry.

TSMC reported recently that it had received 13 tape-outs for its 7nm process and volume production of its 7nm process is set to kick off in 2018.

TSMC also reportedly has landed orders from Qualcomm for production of baseband chips on its 7nm process, Digitimes reported earlier. However, Qualcomm has not yet decided to place its next-generation application processor orders with TSMC or Samsung to be produced on a 7nm or more advanced process, said the sources.

TSMC has been engaged in R&D for an improved version of the 7nm process using extreme ultraviolet (EUV), which will be ready for volume production in 2019, said TSMC co-CEO CC Wei at the company's latest investors conference.

TSMC is likely to continue to win Apple's next-generation AP orders with its improved 7nm+EUV process in 2019, beating Samsung's 7nm process which is scheduled to enter trial production in 2018, said the sources.

In order to catch up with TSMC, Samsung will install two ASML's EUV machines at the end of 2017 and add seven similar units in 2018, according to media reports in Korea.

Since ASML EUV systems are capable of supporting 7-, 6- and 5nm processes, Samsung is likely to make shift of its 7nm equipment for 6nm production, commented the sources.