Taiwan market: Samsung launches The Frame TVs
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

Samsung Electronics has launched its brand new The Frame series TV products in the Taiwan market, promising consumers a new way to experience TV content and visual art through a framed TV.

The Frame TVs are available in 55- and 65-inch sizes offering UHD picture quality, the company said.

The Frame TV has an Art Mode feature that transforms itself into a picture frame enabling users to view a wide range of digital art pieces or their own content.

The new Frame series and the existing QLED and UHD models will allow the company to achieve the goal of ramping up its TV sales by a double-digit rate in terms of shipment value in the local market in 2017, according to SP Lin, vice president of CE business unit at Samsung Taiwan.

Sales of Samsung's 4K UHD TVs in Taiwan have grown over 60% since the beginning of 2017, buoyed by a price cut of its 65-inch 4K UHD model, Lin noted.

Overall, sales of TVs in the Taiwan market are expected to stay flat in terms of sales volume in 2017 but likely to experience a decline in unit shipments, totaling around one million units in the year, Lin estimated.

