Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics has established a professional e-sport team, Samsung TTP Esports, to compete in Taiwan's e-sport market.

Samsung pointed out that Taiwan's role as the 15th-largest gaming market worldwide and its over 15 million gamer base are the key factors that Samsung decided to establish an e-sport team in the country. The company will leverage its experience in South Korea to help Taiwan's e-sport market grow.

By nurturing fans for its e-sport team, Samsung is also expected to be able to attract demand for its smartphone products since Taiwan is one of the countries with high in-app purchasing.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017

