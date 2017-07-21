Commentary: Implications of Samsung 5G networks

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics has accelerated the deployments of its 5G networks and will be ready to commence trial operations of the networks during Winter Olympic 2018, and to demonstrate related technology for business use in 2019. Such developments warrant high attention.

Since the previous generation shifts of wireless communications networks have resulted in drastic changes of the rankings of handset makers, as well as the fates of Nokia, Motorola and Apple, the ushering in of the 5G technology, led by Samsung, is almost likely to bring profound changes to the global mobile communications industry.

The upmost challenge for Samsung to become a leader in the 5G device market and ecosystem will hinge on its ability to offer brand new 5G experiences, which include AR, VR and high-resolution video streaming and real-time broadcasting services to be presented during the upcoming winter Olympic games.

Samsung has injected significant resources into the research and development of 5G mmWave (millimeter wave) channel models, RF ICs, virtualized neworks and other technologies to enable 5G operations within frequency bands ranging from 30-300GHz.

The company has also consolidated its relevant 5G teams, including 5G technology R&D team and 5G strategy development term, into a single unit, dubbed Next Generation Business team, aiming to make its 5G debut a success, for trial and commercial operations.

To make this happen, Samsung also has been establishing partnerships with telecom operators; it has successfully completed an interoperability test between different 5G terminals on its 5G New Radio (5G NR) networks in cooperation with SK Telecom, utilizing a 3.5GHz frequency band.

Samsung aslo is reportedly gearing up its cooperation with third-party concerns to enable a number of applications such as image transmission and IoT across different 5G infrastructure.

Based on this, hardware competition seems no longer to be the key point of the competition for the handset industry in the 5G era; the winners will be those who can integrate related 5G networks and platforms, and these are not necessarily the smartphone vendors themselves.