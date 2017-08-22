Galaxy S8 best-selling Android smartphones in 2Q17, says Strategy Analytics

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 was the world's best-selling Android smartphone in the second quarter of 2017. Combined shipments of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus reached 19.2 million units in the quarter, according to Strategy analytics.

However, the iPhone 7 remained the world's most popular smartphone in the second quarter of 2017, with shipments totaling 16.9 million units and accounting for a 4.7% share globally. Shipments of iPhone 7 Plus reached 15.1 million units for second place and a 4.2% share.

A total of 10.2 million units of the Galaxy S8 were shipped in the second quarter, taking third place with a 2.8% share, while shipments of the Galaxy S8 Plus totaled nine million for fourth position with a 2.5% share.

Strategy Analytics estimated that Xiaomi Technology's Redmi 4A shipments reached 5.5 million units for fifth position with a 1.5% share.

Global smartphone shipments reached 360.4 million units in the second quarter of 2017, and the top-five models together accounted for one in every six smartphones shipped worldwide during the quarter.