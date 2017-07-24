Samsung to hold new product event on August 23

Estella Shen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics has sent out invitations for what it calls a "Galaxy Unpacked" product event to be held on August 23, 2017 in New York. It is widely believed that Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Note 8 at the event and start shipping the devices in September.

The Galaxy Note 8 may come with a price tag of EUR999 (US$1,173) in Europe, knowyourmobile.com has suggested.

The Galaxy Note 8 is likely to feature a 6.3-inch flexible AMOLED panel, Exynos 8895 CPU and dual lens (13-megapixel and 12-megapixel combined) main camera, with fingerprint and iris identification technology and Bixby smart voice assistant, according to industry sources.

Samsung's invitation to an upcoming product event

Photo: Company