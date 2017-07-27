Samsung chip biz drives overall profit growth in 2Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics has posted a record KRW14.07 trillion (US$12.6 billion) in operating profits for the second quarter of 2017, while revenues increased 20.1% sequentially to KRW61 trillion.

Samsung reported net profits of KRW11.05 trillion for the second quarter of 2017, up 43.9% on quarter and 88.9% on year.

Samsung indicated its component businesses drove operating earnings growth in the second quarter, thanks primarily to strong memory demand for high-density DRAMs and SSDs for servers.

Samsung's semiconductor business consisting of its memory and system LSI units posted KRW 8.03 trillion in operating profits on consolidated revenues of KRW 17.58 trillion for the second quarter. The chip business contributed 57.1% to the company's overall operating profits during the quarter.

Samsung's display panel business generated operating profits of KRW1.71 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, up from KRW1.30 trillion in the prior quarter and KRW0.14 trillion a year earlier.

Samsung's memory business posted significant earnings growth amid tight supply-demand conditions in the second quarter, the company said. Strong memory ASPs coupled with increased demand from the server market contributed to profits during the quarter.

Meanwhile, Samsung's system LSI unit contributed to earnings in the second quarter through increased sales of mobile processors and CMOS image sensor products, the company said.

For Samsung's display panel business, OLED earnings improved on quarter with the help of increased shipments of flexible displays for premium smartphones, the company said. LCD panels enhanced profitability sequentially due mainly to increased sales of high-end, large-size UHD panels amid stable ASP conditions.

Meanwhile, profits from Samsung's mobile business, driven by robust sales for the Galaxy S8 and S8+, also increased significantly on quarter, the company said.

Samsung's IT & mobile communications (IM) division generated operating profits of KRW4.06 trillion in the second quarter of 2017, up a robust 96% sequentially but down 6.1% on year.

Looking forward, Samsung expects favorable semiconductor conditions to continue in the third quarter, although overall earnings may slightly decline sequentially as earnings weaken for the display panel and mobile businesses.

For the display panel business, an increase is expected in initial start-up costs for the new OLED production line, and intensifying price competition is forecast from LTPS LCD in the mid- to low-end rigid OLED segment, the company said. For Samsung's mobile business, earnings are forecast to decline due to increased marketing costs related to the launch of a new Note device, with reduced profit contributions from the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Moving on to the outlook for the second half of 2017, Samsung expects earnings to grow primarily from the component businesses, as conditions in the memory market are likely to remain favorable and the company expects increased sales of flexible OLED panels. However, ASP pressures on LCD panels and on rigid OLED panels, prompted by the industry's increase in LCD supply, may remain a concern.

For Samsung's memory business, solid demand for servers and mobile devices will continue due to the expansion of new server platforms, cloud services and new smartphones to market in the second half. Samsung noted it will further enhance product competitiveness by expanding the supply of 1Xnm DRAM and 64-layer V-NAND.

The system LSI and foundry businesses are also expected to post positive results in the second half of 2017, while the display segment anticipates an increase in revenues from the expanded supply of flexible OLED panels, the company said. Meanwhile, Samsung's mobile business will aim to sustain the strong sales momentum of premium smartphones through the release of a new Galaxy Note smartphone and continued sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Total capital expenditure (capex) executed in the second quarter was KRW12.7 trillion, including KRW7.5 trillion for the semiconductor business and KRW4.5 trillion for the display segment. Although the capex plan for 2017 has not been finalized, the annual capex is expected to be significantly higher than the previous year, according to Samsung.

In addition, Samsung disclosed its memory business will expand the Pyeongtaek fab to respond to increasing demand for V-NAND. The business also expects to spend capex on converting a part of existing planar capacity to V-NAND.

Samsung's foundry business is increasing 10nm capacity to address demand for cutting-edge process technology, the company said. Samsung also expects to allocate sizable capex for converting part of line 11 from DRAM to image sensor production in the second half of 2017. Further, Samsung is continuously investing in flexible OLED capacity to respond to increasing demand from customers.