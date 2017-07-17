Samsung to announce launch date for Galaxy Note 8 in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 17 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics will launch its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone soon and will announce the official timetable for the planned launch at the end of August, according to Dongjin Koh, president of mobile communications business at Samsung.

Koh confirmed the planned launch of the Galaxy Note 8 at a press conference held in Taipei recently. Taipei is the first leg of Koh's current tour to Southeast Asia. He assumed his current post in December 2015.

Koh also refuted market speculation indicating that sales of the Galaxy S8 devices are falling short of those for the Galaxy S7 since launch, stating that cumulative sales of the Galaxy S8 smartphones are 15% higher than their predecessors' compared on the same number of selling days thus far.

Sales momentum for the Galaxy S8 devices is likely to continue into the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Koh added.

Regarding the recent upsurge of China-based vendors in the global smartphone market, Koh noted that Samsung is noting the advancements and innovations being rolled out by some vendors in China, but Samsung has its own roadmap for smartphones through 2020.

Meanwhile, Koh also said that Samsung's annual purchases from suppliers in Taiwan are expected to reach US$4.2 billion in 2017. Samsung was one of the top-8 foreign corporate buyers of Taiwan's products in 2016.

Taiwan is also an important market for Samsung's smartphone products, with accumulated shipments of the Galaxy Note family products totaling 2.3 million units in the local market since their debut in 2011, Koh revealed.