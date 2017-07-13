Taipei, Friday, July 14, 2017 10:08 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
Samsung likely to roll out Galaxy Note 8 in September, say sources
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

Samsung Electronics is likely to launch its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone in September 2017 at the earliest, to make up the product gap left by its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, according to upstream component makers in Taiwan.

Strong consumer's affinity to Galaxy Note family products as well as persistent market expectations has prompted Samsung to continue rolling out the Galaxy Note 8, said the sources.

The recently successful launch of the Galaxy Note FE (Fan Edition), a refurbished model of the Galaxy Note 7, in Korea can be seen as a move for Samsung to test market reaction prior to the roll-out of the Galaxy Note 8, the sources commented. A total of 400,000 Galaxy Note FE were sold out shortly after its debut.

Annual shipments of the Galaxy Note family products reached 10-15 million units previously, with the major outlets including North America, Korea and Saudi Arabia.

samsung galaxy note

Affinity to Samsung Galaxy Note is high
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • TSMC expects to see 10nm account for 10% of 2017 revenues

    Bits + chips | 9h 42min ago

  • Compal reportedly to recruit ex-Inventec manager to lead server business

    Before Going to Press | 12h 8min ago

  • Faraday unveils 28HPC USB 3.1 PHY and 40LP Type-C PHY with PD controller

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:59

  • Taiwan market: OTT device players expected to acquire viewers from CHT

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:55

  • Largan Precision nets NT$71.56 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:54

  • Vivo to enter Taiwan smartphone market in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:52

  • IC design house Nyquest 2Q17 profits to hit record high

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:45

  • US Department of Commerce announces solar anti-dumping review

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:43

  • Skyworks seeking acquisition in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:41

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link