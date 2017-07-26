Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:00 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Taiwan solar cell makers lag in using diamond wire-sliced solar-grade polycrystalline wafers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

While China-based solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer makers are speeding up replacement of slurry slicing ingots with diamond wire slicing to reduce production costs, and the replacement will be finished for at least 70% of total slicing capacity at the end of 2017, Taiwan-based polycrystalline silicon solar cell makers have lagged behind in transitioning, according to industry sources.

In order to use diamond wire-sliced wafers, it is necessary to adjust texturing technology in the polycrystalline solar cell manufacturing process by adopting either MCCE (metal-catalyzed chemical etching) or RIE (reactive ion etching) technology, the sources said. However, development of MCCE and RIE technologies is not yet mature enough to secure satisfactory volume production, therefore few Taiwan-based solar cell makers have adopted either of the two technologies, the sources noted.

As an alternative to either MCCE or RIE, some additive can be used in the manufacturing process to enable use of diamond wire-sliced wafers. But use of the additive will change the physical appearance of solar cells and make them look like grade B models, the sources indicated. Because prices for grade B polycrystalline solar cells are much lower than those for normal models, Taiwan-based polycrystalline solar cell makers are generally unwilling to use the additive, the sources noted.

However, the problem does not apply to China-based makers generally, as China-based PV module makers produce polycrystalline solar cells for in-house use rather than for sale, the sources said.

Realtime news

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    IT + CE | 1h 56min ago

  • Winbond to spend NT$6.28 billion on equipment

    Bits + chips | 2h 1min ago

  • Catcher starts operation at new plant

    IT + CE | 3h 32min ago

  • Samsung chip biz drives overall profit growth in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 47min ago

  • Driverless electric bus EZ10 to be on trial in Taipei City

    IT + CE | 3h 55min ago

  • Graphics card shortages ease as cryptocurrency mining fad subsides

    IT + CE | 4h 40min ago

  • Smartphone shipments in China fall in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Mobile + telecom | 4h 50min ago

  • PAT to cooperate with IBM Taiwan for new cloud system

    Before Going to Press | 3h 6min ago

  • China market: HTC to roll out standalone VR headset

    Before Going to Press | 3h 28min ago

  • BLU supplier Coretronic optimistic about 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 28min ago

  • Samsung forms e-sport team for Taiwan gaming market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 29min ago

  • eMemory announces validation of on-chip security IP on UMC advanced nodes

    Before Going to Press | 3h 37min ago

  • Demand for high-speed transmissions surges

    Before Going to Press | 5h 18min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link