Taiwan solar cell makers lag in using diamond wire-sliced solar-grade polycrystalline wafers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

While China-based solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer makers are speeding up replacement of slurry slicing ingots with diamond wire slicing to reduce production costs, and the replacement will be finished for at least 70% of total slicing capacity at the end of 2017, Taiwan-based polycrystalline silicon solar cell makers have lagged behind in transitioning, according to industry sources.

In order to use diamond wire-sliced wafers, it is necessary to adjust texturing technology in the polycrystalline solar cell manufacturing process by adopting either MCCE (metal-catalyzed chemical etching) or RIE (reactive ion etching) technology, the sources said. However, development of MCCE and RIE technologies is not yet mature enough to secure satisfactory volume production, therefore few Taiwan-based solar cell makers have adopted either of the two technologies, the sources noted.

As an alternative to either MCCE or RIE, some additive can be used in the manufacturing process to enable use of diamond wire-sliced wafers. But use of the additive will change the physical appearance of solar cells and make them look like grade B models, the sources indicated. Because prices for grade B polycrystalline solar cells are much lower than those for normal models, Taiwan-based polycrystalline solar cell makers are generally unwilling to use the additive, the sources noted.

However, the problem does not apply to China-based makers generally, as China-based PV module makers produce polycrystalline solar cells for in-house use rather than for sale, the sources said.