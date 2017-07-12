Taiwan makers lag behind in polycrystalline black silicon solar cell production

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Taiwan-based solar cell makers is lagging behind their China-based peers in adjusting manufacturing process to produce polycrystalline black silicon models, according to industry sources.

China's poly-Si wafer makers are replacing slurry slicing of ingots with diamond wire slicing to reduce production cost and enable solar cell makers to produce polycrystalline black silicon models, the sources said. Diamond wire-sliced poly-Si solar wafers are quoted about 10% lower than slurry-sliced models, the sources noted.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, the largest China-based poly-Si solar wafer maker, has replaced 50% of slurry-slicing capacity with diamond wire slicing and will attain complete replacement by the end of 2017, the sources indicated.

Overall, China-based makers are expected to replace 70-80% of slurry-slicing capacities on average with diamond wire slicing by the end of 2017, with total supply of diamond wire-sliced wafers then equivalent to annual solar cell production capacity of about 15GWp, the sources said.

In order to use diamond wire-sliced wafers to produce polycrystalline black silicon solar cells, it is necessary to adjust surface texturing technique by adopting MCCE (metal-catalyzed chemical etching) or RIE (reactive ion etching), the sources explained. However, Taiwan-based solar cell makers are relatively slow in adopting MCCE or RIE and this may undermine their competitiveness in second-half 2017, the sources indicated.

China's solar cell makers are keen to adjust manufacturing process to produce polycrystalline black silicon models.

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, July 2017