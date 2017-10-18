Motech sets up PV module joint venture

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Solar cell maker Motech Industries has announced the establishment of a PV module firm, Taiwan Solar Module Manufacturing Corp. (TSMMC), on a joint venture basis with PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials at stake ratios of 90% and 10% respectively.

With registered capital of NT$1 billion (US$33.1 million), TSMMC has paid-in capital of NT$200 million at present and will seek investment from the National Development Foundation. TSMMC is setting up a factory in Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), with annual production capacity of 250MWp to become operational in first-quarter 2018. TSMMC plans to expand the capacity to 1GWp eventually.

In response to the merger of fellow makers Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy and Solartech Energy into a new company United Renewable Energy, Motech chairman and CEO Chang Peng-heng indicated such consolidation is inevitable judging from China-based makers' competitiveness.

Technology-wise Taiwan-based solar cell makers are better than China-based ones, but China has a complete PV supply chain including all upstream and downstream segments. Taiwan's PV supply chain has a structure tilted heavily towards solar cell production, Chang said.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers are finding themselves in increasingly difficult situations because technological superiority is not enough to make up for the supply chain's structural weakness, Chang noted, adding some Taiwan-based solar cell makers may be forced out of market.

In addition to plants in Taiwan, Motech has set up three solar cell factories in China with annual production capacities of 350MWp, 700MWp and 600MWp respectively, and another with annual capacity of 300MWp for PV modules.

Motech has also set up annual capacity of 500MWp for growing poly-Si solar ingots. As China-based makers are fast transitioning to diamond wire slicing to reduce production cost, Motech will end its own slurry slicing around the end of 2017 and outsource slicing to China makers.

Motech chairman and CEO Chang Peng-heng.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017