Taiwan solar cell makers face tight supply of solar-grade polycrystalline wafers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Taiwan-based polycrystalline silicon solar cell makers are facing tight supply of solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafers, according to the makers.

South Korea-based polycrystalline solar cell and PV module makers have increased wafer procurement from China due to recent booming orders from the US, the sources said. As a result, China-produced solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafers have seen tight supply, and China-based makers have reduced supply to Taiwan-based solar cell makers and plan to hike prices, the sources noted.

Demand has spiked in the US is due to expected price hikes because the US International Trade Commission has started a global safeguards investigation on imported solar cells and PV modules under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, the sources said.

Taiwan-based solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer makers have increased shipments of solar-grade polycrystalline silicon ingots to be sliced abroad to reduce costs, and have decreased domestic wafer supply, the sources indicated. This also accounts for the shortages of wafers in Taiwan.

Among Taiwan-based solar cell makers, Neo Solar Power and Sino-American Silicon Products focus on PERC monocrystaline silicon solar cells while Motech Industries and Gintech Energy produce solar-grade crystalline silicon wafers in-house, therefore they are seeing relatively little impact from the shortages, the sources indicated.

