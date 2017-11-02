Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 22:09 (GMT+8)
US ITC proposes 3 alternative anti-dumping schemes for solar product imports
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has proposed three alternative anti-dumping schemes for restricting imports of solar cells and PV modules based on its global safeguards investigation pursuant to Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974.

ITC will submit the three schemes to President Donald Trump on November 13 and Trump will make the final decision by January 12, 2018.

The schemes are the ITC's response to a complaint filed by US-based Suniva and SolarWorld. It has determined the US PV industry has been hurt by dumping of solar cell and PV module imports.

The anti-dumping tariffs proposed by ITC are much lower than those recommended by Suniva and SolarWorld, who suggested minimum import prices of US$0.25/W in 2018, US$0.245/W in 2019, US$0.24/W in 2020 and US$0.235/W in 2021 for solar cells and US$0.32/W, US$0.31/W, US$0.30/W and US$0.29/W respectively for PV modules. In addition, SolarWorld recommended annual import quotas of 0.22GWp for solar cells and 5.7GWp for modules.

US-based Solar Energy Industries Association indicated that the three alternatives are acceptable, while first-tier China-based PV module makers generally think the ITC-proposed schemes are less severe than originally expected.

US ITC: Alternative anti-dumping schemes

Alternative

Product category

Import quota

Anti-dumping tariff

1

Solar cell

0.5GWp in 2018; addition of 0.1GWp in each of the following 4 years

10% for imports within quota and 30% for in excess of quota in 2018, with the former to decrease by 0.5pp and the latter by 1pp in each of the following 4 years

PV module

35% in 2018; to decrease by 1pp in each of the following 4 years

2

Solar cell

1GWp in 2018; addition of 0.2GWp for solar cells alone in each of the following 4 years

30% in 2018; to decrease by 5pp in each of the following 4 years

PV module

30% in 2018; to decrease by 5pp in each of the following 4 years

3

Solar cell

8.9GWp; addition of 1.4GWp in each of the following 4 years

Instead of tariffs, imports will be based on licenses via bidding at a floor price of US$0.01/W for solar cells

PV module

Source: US ITC, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: ITC product PV US

UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
