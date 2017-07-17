Taipei, Monday, July 17, 2017 18:35 (GMT+8)
US finalizes review of anti-dumping tariffs on Taiwan solar cell makers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

US Department of Commerce has reviewed anti-dumping tariff rates imposed on Taiwan-based crystalline silicon solar cell makers and determined final rates of below 5%.

Final tariffs are 4.2% for Motech Industries, the highest among Taiwan-based solar cell makers that have applied for the review;Sino-American Silicon Products and Solartech Energy are subject to 3.56% each; while others are imposed with 4.1%.

Neo Solar Power and Tainergy Tech did not apply for the review because they have set up production lines in Southeast Asia. Anti-dumping tariff rates for them are maintained at the preliminary level of 19.5%.

The relatively low anti-dumping tariffs are thought to be favorable for Taiwan-based makers to directly export solar cells or export PV modules made of in-house-produced solar cells to the US market, according to industry sources. In addition, the US International Trade Commission has started a global safeguards investigation under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, causing urgent demand arising from expected price hikes, the sources said. This has benefited Taiwan-based solar cell makers as well. Currently, Taiwan-based solar cell makers have utilized 95% of production capacities on average, the sources indicated.

