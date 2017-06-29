Taiwan solar cell makers plan to set up joint venture PV module factory

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Taiwan-based crystalline silicon solar cell makers plan to set up a joint venture PV module factories via strategic alliances to target domestic demand, according to industry sources.

Solar cell makers include Motech Industries, Solartech Energy and Tainergy Tech. In addition, the Taiwan government's National Development Fund and private equity investment, have been invited to invest in the joint venture PV module factory. Each shareholder will hold a stake of about 20%.

The factory will set up highly automated production lines at Motech's factory on lease. Motech has vacated a factory in southern Taiwan. The factory will have annual production capacity of 500MWp initially and gradually expand the capacity to 1-1.5GWp eventually.

As the Taiwan government is boosting PV power generation with target annual installation capacity of 2GWp over the next few years, most of the factory's output will be used in Taiwan. In order to secure orders, the factory plans to sign long-term supply contracts with EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) undertakers operating in Taiwan, including leasing service provider Chailease Finance which has invested in several PV power-generating stations in Taiwan.

Motech Industries chairman and CEO Chang Peng-heng

Photo: Company